Bundesliga Match Day 17 Review

After a month break the Bundesliga resumed and there was action a plenty in the 17th match day.

RB Leipzig restarted their title chase of Bayern Munich in style, helped by an early red card, in their 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. To add to their glee there was no fan violence surrounding the match as was anticipated.

In the third minute Lukas Hradecky handled the ball out of the box and from then the possibility of a result for Frankfurt vanished. With Eintracht down to 10 men Naby Keita behind the strike force of Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg was unleashed. An assist in Werner’s goal and creative mind behind the own goal that sealed it, Leipzig is happy their star isn’t involved in the African Cup of Nations.

After a very weak hinrunde Bayer Leverkusen may have made the most of their winter break training camp. Facing Hertha Berlin Roger Schmidt’s squad set the tone for a successful ruckrunde with a 3-1 victory.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez may not have broken his scoreless drought but despite that he created opportunities for others. Hakan Calhanoglu was on fire scoring a pair of goals. Going forward it would only seem right that after restructuring during the break that Leverkusen will return to being a top Bundesliga side.

Bayern Munich was considering the threat of RB Leipzig until they defeated them before the break. Returning from the winter break against SC Freiburg was trickier than expected needing a Robert Lewandowski brace to get the win.

SC Freiburg took an early lead and shook the visitors up more than the cold when Janik Haberer scored in the fourth minute. Bayern looked shocked, Robert Lewandowski used that as pure motivation. Two spectacular goals later Bayern has three points and still a lead in the race for the Bundesliga title.

Rest of the Bundesliga

Hoffenheim resumed their strong hinrunde against Augsburg. Goals from Sandro Wagner and Andrej Kramaric made sure TSG moves up the table.

Wolfsburg was leant a lifeline early. A second yellow to Albin Ekdal made HSV go down to 10 men. Mario Gomez found the net late to give the Wolves the full three points.

Schalke 04 has made many changes since the new administrative changes. Against FC Ingolstadt it was left lat but Guido Burgstaller found a goal for a Royal Blues victory.

Borussia Dortmund may be without Pierre-Emerick Auybameyang but that didn’t stop them. Andre Schurrle in the number nine role led the way and Werder Bremen was helpless. 2-1 to the visitors and BVB back in contention for a top four finish.

Mainz 05 and FC Koln might be hoping to play in Europe. Neither club found a break through. So the climb continues for both after a 0-0 draw.

Borussia Monchengladbach and Darmstadt both have new managers with hopes. It was not on display as neither scored in a 0-0 draw.

Player of the Week

Robert Lewandowski scores two goals, each were great goals. Without his effort Bayern leaves the Black Forest taking zero points in their tussle with SC Freiburg and the lead for the title is down to goal difference.