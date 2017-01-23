Gallery: Prost captures Women’s Marches across the world

While it may be the off season, Prost photographers are still capturing images around the world.

Several of our photographers attended the Women’s Marches that happened on January 21. Over 673 marches were held involving 5 million people on all continents and in every state in the USA. At Prost, we have always taken stances for equality and against bigotry, even where it meant we crossed swords with the establishment.

Our photographers are Francine Scott in Seattle, Diego Diaz in Portland, Kari Heistad captured Boston and even Amber Thiara in London, England.

