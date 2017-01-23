Rapids Sign Striker Alan Gordon by Chris Brown

January 23, 2017 – Colorado Rapids announced the signing of free agent forward Alan Gordon to a one year contract.

Gordon played the last two and a half years with LA Galaxy and the Rapids are familiar with Gordon after LA and Colorado played 5 times in 2016, most notably in the Western Conference Semi-Finals where Gordon featured against Colorado in both the home and away leg.

Gordon scored three goals and registered one assist in 22 matches for LA in 2016 and has scored 52 goals and notched 22 assists in a career that has seen Gordon play in 245 regular season MLS matches.

Rapids Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni was pleased with the acquisition saying “Alan has a lot of the qualities that we look for in a center forward and we are certain he will help us increase our attacking output. He has been an exemplary pro with a wealth of experience playing in this league and we’re confident that he will bring the right mentality to our group.”

Mentality is an important part of how Pablo Mastroeni coaches and expects his players to approach each match and situation. Gordon, a two time MLS Cup Champion with the Galaxy brings experience and leadership to a Rapids locker room that recently lost an important leader in Jermaine Jones, who signed with LA last week.

Rapids Sporting Director Pádraig Smith echoed Mastroeni’s sentiment saying “Alan is a proven goal-scorer who’s enjoyed a very successful and productive career in MLS. He adds a powerful dimension to our attacking core and to how we want to play as a team. We’re thrilled that Alan chose the Rapids and we look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

Though Kevin Doyle will remain Colorado’s first choice striker Gordon adds depth and a different kind of striking style to a Rapids team that is in need of some offensive fire power.

In 2016, when Doyle missed time through injury on two separate occasions and was also away on international duty, Luis Solignac (since traded) and Dominique Badji became Colorado’s strikers with mixed results. Badji offers pace and makes intelligent runs, but becomes nervy in front of goal and lacks the clinical finishing needed to lead the line on a team doesn’t create a lot of goal scoring opportunities.

Gordon will be able to fill that striking need in Doyle’s absence and plays more of a traditional number 9 role in relation to Badji. Bringing Gordon in also gives Pablo Mastroeni the option of using Badji on the wings, especially as a late game sub, where his pace against tired legs could create problems for opposing defenses.

The 6 foot 3 inch Gordon will also provide a target for a team that lacks height in forward positions. While the Rapid defense features the twin towers of Axel Sjoberg and Jared Watts, the Rapids midfield and attacking players didn’t provide a big target for crosses in 2016. Gordon’s height will be an advantage for the Rapids, especially with fullbacks Marc Burch and Marlon Hairston who like to push up and provide service into the box from the wings. Gordon’s head will give them something to aim at as the Rapid offense looks to improve in 2017.