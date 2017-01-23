Radio Cascadia Ep. 96 – Back for 2017!

Radio Cascadia is back for 2017! Come join new host Jackson Felts as the group acquaints themselves with their new recording studio, and stick around for the latest soccer news from the Pacific Northwest. With the offseason in full swing, there’s intrigue at each of our clubs. In Portland, it’s a story of big names in and big names out as Lucas Melano moves back to Belgrano — will Sebastian Blanco come to fill the DP slot?

For the defending champions Seattle, Garth Lagerwey again has work to do to keep the core from unraveling due to age. Andreas Ivanschitz, Erik Friberg and Tyrone Mears have all been shown the door as Harry Shipp, Will Bruin and a host of draft picks arrive to continue the youth movement the team began in 2016.

Up north, Vancouver have half a roster right now with exactly a month to go until their CCL Quarterfinal tie with New York Red Bulls. Can they pull it together in time to give themselves a shot at advancing? Where will the goals come from this year? We’re worried the Whitecaps may have lost the plot this offseason, and Ep. 96 lays out the case. Hopefully the squad looks a little brighter after it fills out.

We touch on all of this and more, right here on Radio Cascadia!

RC Ep. 96: