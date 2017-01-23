Florida Cup: Sao Paulo versus River Plate in pictures

There are some rivalries in football where it seems as if it is a prerequisite that each game ends in the closing minutes. Sao Paulo FC of Brazil and River Plate certainly fit into this theory. The two South American sides who have delivered so many classic moments in the Copa Libertadores met again last week at Al Lang Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. This time it would be the former Brazilian champions delivering the late dagger, besting River 8-7 in penalties to lift them to the Florida Cup Final.

On hand to cover the match was Prost Amerika photographer Nelson Lucindo. Please enjoy his photos below and give him a follow on Twitter.