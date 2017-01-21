Minnesota United FC 2017 season preview

At last with the 2017 MLS Draft now in the rearview mirror, eight weeks separate Minnesota United and the start of its inaugural MLS season. The road leading up to March 3rd has certainly had its twists and turns and with new signings still on the horizon, there are still ample questions to be answered before kickoff. That being said, let’s take a look at what United supporters have to look forward to heading into the 2017 campaign.

Fresh Start For Adrian Heath

While the aura of their inaugural MLS campaign still looms over United, head coach Adrian Heath is getting a fresh start of his own. After helping establish fellow expansion franchise Orlando City SC, Heath was let go of by the club in just his second season. The parallels between Orlando and Minnesota are quite strong with both clubs having a pre-existing roster and culture entering MLS play.

Having Heath at the helm through the process certainly helps relieve a lot of stress. He’s been here before, and knows what it takes to win in America’s top league. One thing to look out for is how well he can collaborate with United’s front office during the first few seasons .

Current Roster

As it stands, 16 of the 28 roster spots have been filled. This includes 12 signees, and 3 picks from the SuperDraft. Arguably the biggest splash the side has made this offseason is selecting Abu Danladi with the number one overall pick. Many mock drafts had the side choosing top prospect Jeremy Ebobisse, who ended up with the Portland Timbers at number four. In addition to Danladi, the Loons nabbed goalkeeper Alec Ferrell from Wake Forest in the second round.

Most pundits would say United scored well in its first ever MLS draft. Ferrell was touted as the best keeper coming out of college, and Danaldi was named 2016 All Pac-12 Team Honorable Mention. Even though there is still a few signings left before the season starts, early signs are showing Ferrell having the most impact right away. The Loons have yet to sign an experienced keeper which is most likely to change, but pay close attention to the next few weeks. United Sporting Director Manny Lagos might have found his keeper of the future.

Familiar Faces

With United’s move into the top tier league, a big question on all of our minds was who would be called up from last year’s NASL squad? Right away, Lagos and company came with answers. On December 1st, 2016, the club officially brought back defenders Kevin Venegas and Justin Davis. Both helped seal up Minnesota back line over the past few seasons in NASL.

Last week, United also brought back star forward Christian Ramirez, and Miguel Ibarra. Ramirez has quietly become one of the best forwards in America, leading the NASL in goals last year with 18. Ibarra is back in Minnesota after a brief, disappointing stint with Club Leon. The biggest question heading into this campaign is how will these four adjust to the change in competition?

Schedule

The Loons have a similar start to the 2017 season, as they did last year. February sees the side venturing out to Portland for the Timbers Preseason Tournament. Then the side begins their inaugural campaign at Providence Park on March 3rd.

Following their home opener on March 12th against Atlanta United FC, take the road again for 4 out of their next 5 matches. Of those first five matches, three will come against opponents who were playoff teams last season(Colorado Rapids , Real Salt Lake, and FC Dallas). A slow start is certainly a possibility for Heath’s side.

The key will be starting strong against Portland and fellow expansion partner Atlanta FC. If the Loons can manage to start the season with at least 4 points, the side should have enough momentum to carry them through the meat of their spring schedule.