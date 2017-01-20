Ace Lewandowski Trumps Freiburg

by Dan Gaichas

Apologies for the headline, but when you have players like Robert Lewandowski, chances of (no pun intended) trumping a subpar performance increases. Anyway, it was a brace from the Polish striker that led Bayern to a 2-1 win over SC Freiburg at Schwarzwald-Stadion. Bayern move six points clear of RB Leipzig going into Saturday’s matches.

It was Freiburg who got the quick start after just four minutes. After stripping Lewandowski of the ball, a series of quick passes culminated with Janik Haberer in behind the Bayern defense and beating Manuel Neuer far post for the opening score.

Bayern would pull level on 35 minutes. After Lewandowski was denied by a block from Mike Frantz 20 seconds earlier, Lewandowski would convert on a corner kick that keeper Alexander Schwolow could not handle.

The second half was mostly spent in the Freiburg half of the pitch, but for a pair of counter attacks. Maximilian Philipp struck just wide in the 83rd minute and Nils Petersen denied by Neuer a minute later.

In stoppage time, Franck Ribery’s duck of a cross was chested down by Lewandowski and finished with the most swanlike of strikes off the far post and in for his 11th of the season.

“The match was difficult because we had strong, aggressive opponents,” said Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti. “We didn’t play well, especially in the first half. I liked the willpower and the character the players have shown. We ultimately won the match thanks to it. We can’t be satisfied with the way we won, only with the result.”

Bayern continues on the road to start the official second half of the second as they face Werden Bremen a week from Saturday at 8:30am.