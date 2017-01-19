Schalke 04 winter break review

When you are Schalke 04 you are one of the most strongly followed clubs in the world. As goes with that are the absurdly high expectations.

But this was different. New sporting director to go along with a new manager. 60 million euros went out and 36 million came in.

First five matches sent alarm bells. Zero points, thought they were against teams we reside at the top of the table hasn’t been lost on those who care. The turn around was a seven match unbeaten run. Then the season continued to be a roller coaster in the last four matches only one point gained.

Schalke as a club is known as this but of late they are snake bitten when it comes to injuries. Coke, a big defensive signing from Sevilla, was injured before a first kick of the ball. Breel Embolo, the big 22.5 million Euro signing, started getting going and yet another season ending injury. The training table is busy in Gelsenkirchen to be sure.

The Moment of the Hinrunde

Five matches in and zero points as Schalke 04 faced Borussia Monchengladbach and suddenly there was many calling for the managers head. Kinda hard to make a revolution happen in the Bundesliga with absurd expectations. One goal became four withing the first fifteen minutes of the second half. A 4-0 win kick started a seven match run without a loss. It also led to the down-slide of the Foals which has led to their own firing.

The ‘A Ha’ Moment of the Hinrunde

In the big match that ended their seven match unbeaten run. RB Leipzig has been a big daunting task for all clubs in the Bundesliga. While the match was on an even keel after the equalizer Schalke’s scorer of the equalizer, Sead Kolasinac, scored an own goal that meant that RB would take the win. So ended the unbeaten run and then only one point earned in the next three matches.

Ruckrunde Predictions

This club has it in them for a deep run in the UEFA Europa Leage but little else beyond mid table. A culture change takes more than just one season and so far there is enough to think that Schalke will be back next season as a contender.