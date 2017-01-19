Bayer Leverkusen winter break review

Bayer Leverkusen finished 2015-16 Bundesliga season on eight wins in their last nine to move from eight place to third place and a place in the UEFA Champions League group phase.

Finishing up the hinrunde one place behind and qualified for the Champions League knockout phase it would seem that this go around that Roger Schmidt and his crazy anger moments could have a rather big uphill climb to maintain their status as a European club.

What is wrong is the big superstar failing to provide the goods. Javier Hernandez is quite possibly the most valuable player asset beyond Lionel Messi. This is in marketing terms. As a player Chicharito was fabulous last season and this season he has not scored since October. Very long time when you are considered one of the best in the business.

This ruckrunde and the success of Bayer Leverkusen is still resting on the feet of Chicharito. It is up to Schmidt to figure out how to unleash the star power that is available to him when they take the field.

Participation in the Champions League will be waived by Schmidt fans. Thing is there is not unilateral support for the manager and with the upcoming round of 16 battle against Atletico Madrid it will be a do or die moment for the manager.

Moment of the Hinrunde

There is a telling fact that the highest moment of the season is the deciding match in the Champions League. A visit to Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium ended in a 1-0 victory with a Kevin Kampl goal, placing a three point difference between the clubs. This ended up being the deciding factor in the group and why Leverkusen is in the round of 16 and not the Europa League round of 32.

The ‘A Ha’ Moment of the Hinrunde

Being up against a big team and then being unable to finish them off is a killer for a club. One club who has been heralded as a long term planner has been jolted by the new kid. RB Leipzig coming to the BayArena and scoring two goals to win 3-2 is a moment that epitomizes the Schmidt era. Close but no cigar.

Ruckrunde Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen is in a more difficult situation than rivals Borussia Monchengladbach. Their moment of being the frugal German club who qualifies for the Champions League could be ending. RB Leipzig is crashing the party hard. Borussia Dortmund is being frugal but has a bigger following. That leaves just one more Champions League place because Bayern is still in the Bundesliga.

Roger Schmidt has few friends in the media and should things not start off well again, he is gone. There has been this revolving door for years. Sami Hyypia left too with a bad run and loss of belief from the players. The last time Bayer Leverkusen had a top coach was Jupp Heynckes.

They either have a good run and keep Schmidt a bit more or fire him or go with a no name, just like Hoffenheim did. Julian Naglesmann has been a breath of fresh air and that will not end anytime soon.