Mainz 05 winter break review

Mainz 05 started the 2016-17 season knowing that they would be participating in Europe for the fourth time in club history. Fact was that unlike the previous times in Europe they were in the group phase. Lot of differed resources for a club of this size.

For the fans this is a massive moment and Martin Schmidt is to take credit. Though despite that this is Mainz 05 and not a money rich club with millions of fans all over.

Off-season moves all made to fill the open holes in the side but the losses of Julian Baumgartlinger and Loaris Karius have been felt. Julian was one of the real engines that made Mainz 05 make it to finish sixth last campaign.

Despite the few loses this is not a club can sustain two campaigns. This is a cautionary tale, SC Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt are two whom were unable to balance league and Europe. Each club had poor league seasons and that was within the last four seasons, SC Freiburg ended up relegated too.

Mainz has held their head above water and currently sitting in 10th is not too bad and now being knockout out from the Europa League have a chance to make another run.

Schalke and Bayer are both still in Europe and above them in the standings. Mainz is not far away and they have the better guns to take down high flying SC Freiburg.

Moment of the Hinrunde

Despite playing in the Europa League and the Bundesliga both Mainz has held it together considering this is uncharted territory. Mainz had lost to Anderlecht 6-0 and RB Leipzig 3-1 in back to back matches but came out against SC Freiburg with fire. A massive 4-2 win gave life to a team that needed it and they have been mid table ever since.

The ‘A Ha’ Moment of the Hinrunde

Despite the season only starting it seemed that Mainz had it made, Europa League group phase and route of Hoffenheim underway. But when 3-0 up they gave up a goal before the half. Then add a red card and 10 men Mainz could not stop three more goals going in and making the match 4-4. A sudden loss of points that is a moment to forget in 2016-17.

Ruckrunde Predictions

Entering the winterpause things seemed okay.

Sure being knocked out of the Europa League was to be expected but then losing Yunus Malli to Wolfsburg was a dagger.

You do not lose one of your three best players and expect to resume your climb up the league ladder.

Relegation is not a threat but no more is there a chance at challenging for a European place.