When SV Darmstadt 98 survived their first Bundesliga season in three decades, a first in club history, it was heralded as an impressive feat. Despite turnover in the off-season fans held out the same belief that the Lilies will be surviving for a second season.

Sadly after a half decent start under Norbert Meier’s first 10 matches earning eight points the board at Darmstadt believed that following a 3-2 road loss at Bayer Leverkusen a change needed to be made. Now after an additional six straight matches the club has finally decided on former Werder Bremen assistant Torsten Frings as their new manager.

Looking towards the future there seems to be a thought process of putting a first time manager in charge to possibly pull a rabbit out of the hat who would also use his experience as an assistant in a relegation fight in charge. Frings is the first of the 2006 Germany squad, who changed the way the national teams play, to take charge of a top level club. Going forward this seems the start of a new chapter of German managers and this should be a very interesting moments to be sure. But back to Darmstadt.

Moment of Ruckrunde

After losing to Eintracht Frankfurt at home in one of the last matches of the season playing hosts in week two was a tasty moment for the club’s fans. Playing defensively the team was able to take on all the pressure that the Eagles put on the Lilies and by the 90th minute still had been holding strong at 0-0. Then down the right flank Sandro Sirigu made what was seen as a cross but floated down into the net for a winning goal in the first top flight Hessian derby victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

That “A-ha” Moment

To say that this season is battling against the inevitable would be an understatement. The single moment in the first half that showed the uphill climb was not even in the Bundesliga. In the second round of the DFB Pokal visit to FC Astoria Walldorf of the fourth division was the worst moment that could happen in a bad season. Darmstadt was in perfect position to have a decent run in the cup and yet they lost. After this loss the club would continue to lose for the next eight matches not earning a single point in the process.

Ruckrunde Prediction

Even in the greatest of circumstances Darmstadt under Torsten Frings is still looking at eight points earned while 15th place has 16 points. Five points difference between bottom of the table and the relegation playoff position is still a possible chance at relegation escape. Chances are that it will not happen but 16th place is currently the best possible scenario of all for the Lilies.