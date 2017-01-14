Photo gallery: Atletico Mineiro 2-Tampa Bay Rowdies 0

Warm weather. A packed house at Al Lang Stadium. On Saturday everything was looking up for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. With the club playing their second preseason match of the Florida Cup, the hope was that the side could pull off the result against Atletico Mineiro.

But as is the case sometimes in football rust can get the best of a side in preseason. Thanks to an early goal by Mineiro’s Jose Leon and early second half header courtesy of Rodrigo the Brazilian giants downed the Rowdies 2-0.

Prost Amerika photographer Nelson Lucindo was on hand to cover the match. Please enjoy his photos and make sure to give him a follow on Twitter @NelsonL08.