SC Freiburg winter break review

Freshly promoted and always the long term planning club SC Freiburg finds themselves at a respectable eighth as the entered the winterpause and lets have a good look as to why last seasons second division champions are doing so well.

First off lets start with manager Christian Streich. He started with the club in 1995 as a youth coach and has stayed and moved up the ranks until reaching the managers position in 2011. Despite relegation the club has stuck with their manager and was able to bounce immediately back and here they are making waves in the Bundesliga again.

Fact is when playing against teams in the bottom half of the table they get results. Until match day 13 they recorded their first draw and even then it was on to road at Bayer Leverkusen, a team with more talent on the field. The results are down to the spirit of the squad and some nice players.

Nils Peterson has been with Freiburg since the 14-15 season and has found a home here. Along with on loan striker Glorian Niederlechner, Vincenzo Grifo, and Maximilian Philipp SC Freiburg has attacking options that are divisive and punch above their weight.

Moment of the Hinrunde

It seemed bigger at the time but a 3-1 win at home over a Champions League team like Borussia Monchengladbach was a nice way to say ‘We are back’ in the first home win of the season. Since then there has only been six points dropped at home which has them in the top half of the table at the winter break.

The ‘A- Ha’ Moment of the Hinrunde

First match of the Bundesliga season on road to Hertha Berlin. The match has been deadlocked at 0-0 when Berlin find a goal in Vladimir Darida. Not until the 91 minute is the equalizer found. It was deserved and hard fought. But the open style of play meant that there is never a dull moment and go figure Julian Schieber scores in the 95 minute. A tough season for Freiburg ahead but one that they can make their own.

Ruckrunde Predicitons

This club is on a fast start but with the reverse fixtures plus two matches against the reigning champions will be difficult. Streich has been through this before and there is nothing more that can be said other than they deserve to be in eighth. Philipp better be signed to a long term contract or another team will pick him up.