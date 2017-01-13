Hoffenheim winter break review

Julian Nagelsmann appointment was one that looked towards the future. What was both equally unexpected would be his immediate appointment at a crucial time last campaign and that of his dramatic impact.

Since becoming the coach after Hubb Stevens left no coach in the Bundesliga has led his team to more points since early spring aside from BVB manager Thomas Tuchel then Nagelsmann. That is impressive when you take into consideration that the club was close to relegation at the time he took over and that this season the club is the only to remain undefeated in the Bundesliga.

This is by no means an average accomplishment. For years this club has been able to punch above its own weight and yet never reached European qualification. Currently in good position Hoffenheim has, like many clubs, headed to Spain with full knowledge that the opportunities are there for the taking once they return to Bundesliga action at the end of January.

Presently there is much speculation surrounding Niklas Sule with many suitors hovering around looking to pick him off. If to make a Kevin De Bruyne comparison even the glory of the Champions League may not keep this valuable defender from spreading his wings and roasting elsewhere.

But the high pressing and quick passing and movement is what will mean that this coach does move up in the managing world. Getting the transition game down to a science with noticing how long it takes to go from defense, to interception, to counter-attack to goal has helped this side sit in fifth at the break with good chances of moving up once action resumes.

Moment of the Hinrunde

With Bayer Leverkusen playing hosts Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt was so unhappy with how his team was performing that he decided to try and pick a fight with Naglesmann asking him if he thinks he is revolutionizing the game. In this professional world he isn’t but a complete domination in a 3-0 victory did show that TSG is in fact for real and all must take note.

The ‘A Ha’ Moment of the Hinrunde

Despite scoring early, getting the opposition cut down to 19 men Hoffenheim was unable to pull off the needed result at home to Borussia Dortmund. This can bee seen as nothing in the grand scheme of things but it was missed points and missed because Hoffenheim was in fact not ready to take the full scalp. A 1-1 road draw at Bayern is one thing but not being able to finish of BVB, a 2-2 result, was a big of a missed opportunity to take that next step in the clubs evolution.

Ruckrunde prediction

The unbeaten streak will end. Fact. There has not been the winter strengthening necessary to believe that the club will move beyond either fifth or sixth in the standings by seasons end. There is not the squad depth to handle an injury crisis but there is quality to hold off other challengers to the European places.