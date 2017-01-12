New season of Liga MX has its first derby match in Week 2

By: Jonny Rico

The 2017 Clausura season of Liga MX came rolling into the new year quick and the ball continues to roll. Week 2 of the new competition is here and some big games, including the first derby, is on the menu. Check out the full Week 2 schedule and TV listings (U.S.) as well as the game of the week.

LIGA MX 2017 Clausura Week 2 Schedule / TV Listings:

Friday 1/13:

Tijuana Xolos vs Puebla FC – 7:00pm (Pacific) – Azteca America

Saturday 1/14:

Club Queretaro vs Morelia – 3:00pm (Pacific) – Univision Deportes Network

CF Monterrey vs Chivas Guadalajara – 5:00pm (Pacific) – Univision Deportes Network

Atlas vs Tigres UANL – 5:00pm (Pacific) – Azteca America

Pachuca vs Chiapas FC – 5:06pm (Pacific) – NBC Universo

Club Necaxa vs Club Leon – 7:00pm (Pacific) – Univision Deportes Network

Sunday 1/15:

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul – 10:00am (Pacific) – Univision / Univision Deportes Network

Toluca FC vs Club America – 2:00pm (Pacific) – Univision Deportes Network

Santos Laguna vs Veracruz – 4:oopm (Pacific) – Univision Deportes Network

GAME OF THE WEEK:

This week there has to be two ‘Game of the Week’ mentions. The first one will take place on Saturday evening when Chivas Guadalajara visit CF Monterrey. Both teams are coming off of Week 1 wins and will look to pick up early points and secure a playoff spot as soon as possible. Both Chivas and Monterrey have the quality squads with which a run to a championship is possible and the players on each roster will look to pick up rhythm and momentum in the early stages.

The second game to keep an eye out for will be the first derby match of the season when Cruz Azul do the short cross town travel to visit Pumas UNAM. It will be an early test for the new Cruz Azul manager Paco Jemez who has stolen most of the Liga MX headlines since his arrival last month. His Cruz Azul side put in a solid performance against Necaxa and picked up the win during Week 1. Against Pumas it will show just how good of a handle Jemez has on this Cruz Azul team early in the season. Pumas will want to put behind the Week 1 loss to Chivas Guadalajara and will look to its home-field advantage, which it relied heavily on last season, to pick up the first points of the new season.

