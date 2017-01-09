By: Jonny Rico

Tijuana Xolos, along with 15 other teams made its debut in the 2017 Clausura season of Liga MX this past weekend. It wasn’t the start Xolos we’re looking for in this new year. Tijuana suffered a 2-0 loss away to Monarcas Morelia.

The score line might not reflect what actually took place on the field. Tijuana Xolos generate plenty of scoring opportunities. But it was Morelia who took the win through a spectacular long range blast and a last minute counter attack.

Despite all of the opportunities the visiting Tijuana Xolos created, the powerful attack it had established last season seemed to be lacking some punch. And this was because star striker Dayro Moreno was sitting in a luxury suite next to Club President Jorgealberto Hank and suspended manager Miguel Herrera.

The fact that the Colombian striker was left out of the starting eleven and game day roster came as a huge shock to everyone. Moreno scored a total of 11 goals during the 2016 Apertura season, good for a shared Golden Boot win along with Morelia’s Raul Ruidiaz.

One day after the 2-0 loss to Morelia it was announced the Moreno had advanced negotiations with Copa Libertadores champions Atletico Nacional of Colombia. The South American side announced via its official team website and social media channels that Moreno still had to complete medical exams and that he was due to report in Colombia on Jan. 16.

Xolos followed an announced via its social media outlets later on Sunday evening that the two clubs had reached an agreement and that Moreno and Atletico Nacional had advanced negotiations.

Tijuana are set to say goodbye to its historic leading goal scorer in first division.