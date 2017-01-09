North Carolina Courage to join the NWSL

In a press conference held Monday in Chicago, it was officially announced that the North Carolina Football Club has acquired the rights to the Western New York Flash. The former Flash will now be known as the the North Carolina Courage with their official field being WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

New owner Steve Malik expressed his excitement on bringing professional soccer back to North Carolina saying, “This is an important step in the plan we set forth last month, and as we continue to develop, we look forward to the continued support of our community. I would like to thank the Sahlen family for giving us the opportunity to enter into this agreement to acquire the Western New York Flash and look forward to a long and rewarding partnership as we continue to grow the women’s game in North Carolina and the nation.”

With the NC Courage crest blending old and new it includes a lion, much like the logo of the Carolina Courage who played in the Women’s United Soccer Association as well as the start and triangle from the current North Carolina Football Club logo.

NWSL Comissioner Jeff Plush called the move, “a significant milestone in the history of our league.” Going on to say, “There is no question that Steve and his leadership team are well-positioned to manage the opportunities ahead of them by acquiring the WNY Flash and relaunching the club in North Carolina. Specifically, the Triangle has long had a spectacular reputation for its wonderful fans and deep roots in the game, from major youth clubs to excellent college programs. In addition, WakeMed Soccer Park provides a world-class facility that will serve the league, the team and its fans very well.”

Season tickets for the newly dubbed NC Courage are on sale now. Contact the North Carolina Football Club box office at 919-459-8144 for further information.