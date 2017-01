Its a brand new year and the crew of The Mexican Soccer Show (TMSS) are back. Watch and listen as TMSS discusses everything that happened during Week 1 of the new 2017 Clausura season of Liga MX. Is Hirving “Chucky” Lozano ready for Europe? Should Cruz Azul fans be excited about new manager Paco Jemez? Find out what TMSS experts think.

This week’s lineup:

Cesar Hernandez (@CesarHFutbol)

Jonny Rico (@Jonyrico)

Nayib Moran (@NayibMoran)

Jason Marquitz (@SoccerMexicana)