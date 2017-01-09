Liga MX 2017 Clausura Week 1 Highlights

By: Jonny Rico

Veracruz 1-0 Club Queretaro

The 2017 Clausura season kicked off on Friday evening with two teams in the bottom five of the relegation percentage table. Central defender Leobardo Lopez scored the lone goal of the match off of a corner kick to lead Veracruz to an important three points against a fellow relegation opponent.

Cruz Azul 1-0 Club Necaxa

The much anticipated debut of new Cruz Azul manager Paco Jemez was a successful one with Cruz Azul picking up all three points against one of last season’s semifinalist. Cruz Azul fans were excited and filled up the Estadio,Azul,for the first time in many seasons. The team put out a strong offensive showing during the first 35 minutes and were able to hold,on to the lead.

Tigres UANL 0-0 Club Santos

Recently crowned Liga MX champions Tigres UANL welcomed Santos Laguna to kickoff the 2017 Clausura season. Manager Ricardo Ferretti decided to give much of the first team regulars some rest since the team had a very short break after clinching its fifth league title on a Christmas Day. The lack of star power for Tigres was evident in the final score line.

Morelia 2-0 Tijuana Xolos

With Veracruz winning on Friday night, pressure was on Morelia who currently sit last place of the relegation percentage table, two points behind Veracruz. A long range blast by Carlos Morales and a stoppage time counter attack in the dying moments of the games by last season’s Golden Boot winner Raul Ruidiaz sealed the win for Morelia. Tijuana Xolos pressured and controlled most of the match in search of an equalizing goal that never came.

Club Leon 2-4 Pachuca

A wild shootout between two early championship contenders took place in Leon’s Nou Camp stadium. Twice Leon held the lead and twice Pachuca came from behind to first draw level and then take the win. Pachuca youngster Hirving Lozano was the star of the night scoring three of the Pachuca’s four goals as well,as,drawing the penalty for the fourth.

Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 Pumas UNAM

Chivas kicked off the new year with a solid performance at home, taking all three points from Pumas UNAM. Two important attacking options, Javier Lopez and Alan Pulido found the back of the net for Chivas. Alan Mendoza made things interesting for Pumas in the second half by brining them within a goal.

Toluca FC 4-1 Atlas FC

Toluca kicked off its Centennial Year with a big win over Atlas FC. The home side took advantage of its man superiority after Atlas’ Luis Robles was shown a red card in the 26th minute.

Puebla FC 2-3 CF Monterrey

Monterrey completed a come from behind win on the road against Puebla. Jesus Molina became the hero for Monterrey in his first ever match as a ‘Rayado’ following his transfer from Santos in December. Molina scored two of the three Monterrey goals to tie the game at 2-2. Controversial forward Edwin Cardona came off the bench and converted an 86th minute penalty into the match winner.

