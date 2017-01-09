Galaxy went all in in 2016, look to reinvent in 2017

by Ivan Yeo

The Galaxy threw all of its chips into the 2016 season, crapped out and will now look to retool, possibly with a new approach in 2017.

Looking to reward its high-priced roster, then Galaxy head-coach Bruce Arena brought in a few more big-name players, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Arena brought in former England and Chelsea left back Ashley Cole, Belgian Center Back Jelle Van Damme and Dutch holding midfielder Nigel De Jong. Arena even reached back into the past to try to jumpstart the team midseason, as he brought back Landon Donovan after Gyasi Zardes was lost for the season with a foot injury.

The results were mixed. Van Damme proved to be the most successful of the three, as he solidified his presence on the Galaxy backline both defensively and offensively. Cole also provided a presence at the left back spot, though injuries limited his availability on the pitch, and while he provided the Galaxy with gritt in the midfield at times, De Jong certainly lived up to his dubious reputation as a player who pushed the limits on tackles, with the most notable being on April 10 against the Portland Timbers, when his tackle on Darlington Nagbe earned him a four-game suspension. The Galaxy sent De Jong to Galatarasay, as Arena likely looked to prevent a clause that would have given De Jong a raise good enough to put the midfielder in Designated Player status. Donovan’s effect on the pitch wasn’t as good as the Galaxy had hoped for, though he did provide a stabilizing presence in the locker room.

All-in-all, the 2016 season didn’t produce the results the franchise had hoped for. Despite an opening victory in the Wild Card round against Real Salt Lake, the Galaxy found it tough to break through the Colorado Rapids’ tough defense-minded strategies, and the Galaxy fell to the Rapids on penalties.

The playoff loss however was merely a sign of things to come. The Galaxy chose not to bring back Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard and it looks like Donovan might not also be back, though he might still be in MLS, with RSL rumored to be a destination for the American stalwart.

Also, Arena, the architect of the Galaxy recent run of success has moved on, as he returns to the post of head coach of the U.S. men’s national team. Associate head coach Dave Sarachan will also be joining him on the USMNT sidelines.

Galaxy management apparently has taken these departures as an opportunity to change the way it currently does business. Pete Vagenas inherits Arena’s role as general manager and Curt Onalfo was name head coach. Both hires might seem a bit underwhelming, but there is a there to these hires. Vagenas and Onalfo have recently have been affiliated with the Galaxy’s player development side, with Onalfo having served as head coach of the USL developmental squad Galaxy II. Both have talked about intergrating the Galaxy II players into the currently squad. The Galaxy will still chase DP-level players (The Galaxy have two DP spots open), but it will probably look for players in the age range of Giovani Dos Santos, who had a breakout season for LA in 2016 with 15 goals and 12 assists.

So the Galaxy come into the upcoming 2017 season with perhaps a new philosophy. Where the change in attitude leads the Galaxy this upcoming season and beyond will remain to be seen.