Florida Cup 2017: Estudiantes, Leverkusen, Rowdies, and Wolfsburg

Soccer and warm weather. Who could say no.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rowdies kicked off their 2017 season by hosting the Florida Cup. The Cup, in its third year, has featured some of the top teams from Europe, North and South America. Matchday one was no different with Bayer Leverkusen defeating Estudiantes in penalties 4-2 and VFL Wolfsburg nipping the Rowdies 2-0.

Prost Amerika photographer Nelson Lucindo was on hand to cover the action.So enjoy his photos and make sure to give him a follow on Twitter.