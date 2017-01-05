Orlando City SC: 2016 in pictures

It wasn’t supposed to be this difficult for Orlando City SC. When the club came to Major League Soccer in 2015 it was expected that the club that had prospered in USL would use their experience and the additions of Kaka, Brek Shea, and Cyle Larin to quickly move up the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings. Narrowly missing out on the 2015 playoffs added fuel to the fire that this side was on the cusp of something big.

But as 2016 showed, Orlando is still a work in progress. Although the club scored 55 goals last season (third most in MLS) their troubles on defense stymied their chances at long-term success. The club surrendered 60 goals last season, most among any side in the league and was consistently a sore spot for the side late in matches. Injuries to Rafael Ramos and Darwin Ceren limited the side in the defensive third. A change in manager from Adrian Heath to Jason Kreis also did not help in the short-term.

But hope is still alive in Orlando. With stability in the front office and Kreis to build his own roster the hope is that the side have finally found the winning formula. Supporters will hope so with the club entering their new stadium and Kaka entering his final season.

But before the new stadium is christened check out some of our best photos of Orlando City SC from 2016 courtesy of Nelson Lucindo.