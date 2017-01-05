Minnesota United Sign Familiar Faces Ramirez and Ibarra

Despite some scrutiny for the lack of glamorous signings, Minnesota United FC push forward announcing the signing of star Striker Chiristian Ramirez and Miguel Ibarra. Today’s press conference wasn’t met with the type of surprise you would expect, but it more or less confirmed the rumors leading up to today.

“I’m just glad this process is over.” Ramirez explained. “I’m excited to be back and get back to work, and finally getting to work with coach Adrian Heath.”

Heath and Ramirez are both familiar with each other. Back in 2013 , A Heath managed Orlando City (then a USL team) faced Ramirez and the Charlotte Eagles. Since there encounter, Heath successfully navigated Orlando into the MLS, and Ramirez becoming United’s go to scorer following his arrival in 2014.

Ibarra’s homecoming follows a disappointing stint in Mexico’s Liga MX with power house Club Leon. The midfielder only made 8 appearances with the side during the 2015-2016 season, registering just one goal. The return to Minnesota will require some adjustment, as the club has changed significantly since his departure.

“I told him when he came back that things have changed and he was going to have to adjust”

The end goal for both player has always been set on making it to the MLS.

“Its been a dream since I was little. So it happened for me, and going to Mexico and now playing in the MLS. Its going to be fun to be able to play in front of family as well.” exclaimed Ibarra.

Ibarra and Ramirez join Costa Rican national’s Johan Venegas and Francisco Calvo as the last signing for the club prior to its inaugural MLS season. United currently have the first pick in the MLS Superdraft Scheduled for January 13th in Los Angeles.