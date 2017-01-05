FC Dallas’ Zimmerman on USMNT call-up, “Something I have had my sights on since I began playing soccer.”

2016 was a very good season for Walker Zimmerman and FC Dallas. In his first year as a full-time starter, Zimmerman became one of the top center-backs in all of Major League Soccer, anchoring a defensive line that allowed just 40 goals during the regular season. With Zimmerman, Matt Hedges, Maynor Figueroa, and Atiba Harris the Hoops won not just the U.S. Open Cup, but also the Supporters Shield, and earned a spot in the knockout stage in 2016-2017 CONCACAF Champions League.

Through email Prost Amerika editor Sean Maslin had the chance to talk to Zimmerman about FC Dallas’ 2016 campaign, the team’s offseason training program, getting called up to the United States Men’s National Team, and the possibility of a ‘home match’ in Georgia against Atlanta United FC.

Prost Amerika: Looking back, 2016 was a big season for both you and FC Dallas. What were some of your favorite moments for both you on a personal level and for the team?

Walker Zimmerman: Some of my favorite moments included the two games where we won trophies[the U.S. Open Cup and the Supporters Shield], but also scoring on the 4th of July was a great personal moment for me.

Prost: There was a point in the season where your side was playing in three different competitions. What was the grind like and what were some things that you would do to keep yourself in top physical and mental shape?

Zimmerman: It was definitely a grind playing in three competitions this past season. The most important thing at that point was recovering from each game with an outlook of playing in the next game. The staff did and excellent job of rotating players and getting a results at the same time. We know we are prepared to do that again this year.

Prost: What is the FC Dallas offseason training program like? How often do you hear from Oscar Pareja and the training staff?

Zimmerman: The offseason training program is designed to have us all come into preseason fit and ready to build up our fitness to a match level in January and February. This year with Champions League I suspect we will hit the ground running. We get emails throughout the offseason of updated workout schedules as well as any plans we have for preseason.

Prost: What would a January camp call-up to the United States Men’s National Team mean to you and your career?

Zimmerman: A national team call-up is something I have had my sights on ever since I began playing soccer. I have been fortunate enough to play for many youth national teams growing up, but the full men’s national team is the best of the best, and it would be an honor and challenge to compete on that stage.

Prost: What is one aspect of your game that you would like to improve upon this offseason?

Zimmerman: I hope to improve my passing into the midfield. I want to confidently be able to find our number 10 with precise threaded passes more regularly.

Prost: What are you thoughts on your new teammate, Jose Salvatierra?

Zimmerman: I am extremely excited about all of our offseason signings. Jose looks like a talented player with a great resume and I look forward to playing alongside him this season.

Prost: I know that you are originally from Georgia. Are you secretly hoping for an FC Dallas road trip match to your home state in 2017?

Zimmerman: Or would the ticket requests from friends and family be too much? I think it would be a ton of fun to play in front of my hometown. I know ticket requests would be plenty but I know a lot of friends and family would make sure they were in attendance.