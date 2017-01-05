The New England Revolution said last month that they’d engage in negotiations to bring back some 2016 team members who are currently out of contact, but you can add another player to the list of those not returning this year: defender Darrius Barnes.

Barnes, 30, is qualified for free agency and is currently engaged with discussions to join another MLS club, according to a source.

The source also said that the Revolution did not make an effort to re-negotiate a new deal with Barnes, who has been in New England since he first entered the league in 2009.

Barnes has made 111 starts in 129 regular season appearances, with two goals and four assists.

He was mostly a fringe player for the Revolution last season despite making $116,666.67 in guaranteed compensation, according to the MLS Players Union.

The Revolution currently lack depth in defense, particularly center back. They conceded 54 goals last season, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference.

