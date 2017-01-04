Mexican National Team: 2016 in pictures

If we look at the numbers, The Mexican National Team had a pretty good year. Unfortunately for El Tri, just about every fan was watching the field and not a stats sheet.

The numbers say Mexico, with a brand new manager in Juan Carlos Osorio, played total of 15 matches through friendlies, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the 2016 Copa America Centenario. El Tri won 11 of those, only lost once and drew level on the other three.

But cold numbers does not satisfy the passionate Mexican fan. What most will remember from 2016 will be the historic 7-0 beat down against Chile at the Copa America quarterfinals.

This was a tournament in which Mexico had very high hopes. It had made Copa America finals twice before (1993 and 2001), and while it was not the absolute favorite to win it, it did have the hopes of a championship miracle.

The one big positive that Mexico can take away from 2016 is its performance against the United States Men’s National Team in Columbus, OH in November. It officially killed the “Dos A Cero” dominance that USMNT had established in that stadium.

