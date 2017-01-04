Source: Gershon Koffie won’t return to Revolution in 2017

Veteran central midfielder Koffie won’t be back

The New England Revolution need to add central midfield depth to their list of off-season needs, as sources say midfielder Gershon Koffie will not be returning to Foxborough in 2017.

It was believed that New England would make an attempt to retain the player this off-season after his contract expired at the end of the 2016 season. But he is currently close to signing with a new club, according to parties with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

Koffie—who joined the Revs last February from the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for an undisclosed sum of targeted and general allocation money as well as a percentage of the player’s future transfer fees—appeared in 22 games last season and tallied three assists.

A knee injury midway through the campaign limited Koffie’s playing time, but he was a key cog when he managed to get on the pitch. He was especially useful in central midfield once the Revs switched to a 4-4-2-diamond formation.

Koffie, who is 25 and a native of Ghana, made $261,000 in guaranteed compensation last season, according to the MLS Players Union.

