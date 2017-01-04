Eintracht Frankfurt winter break review

When you head off to Dubai for training before the second half of your season you really have lucked out. For Eintracht Frankfurt they have gotten to be rather good friends with lady luck this season.

To say the 2015-16 season was bad was an understatement. Under Armin Veh they spent what little money was available and did a lot of squandering.

Under Niko Kovac the hard work put in by the players in pre-season has paid off.

The fighting for the badge that was not apparent during most of the previous campaign is seen each and every match which has produced some rather memorable moments this season.

High Point

With the winter break around the corner local derby against Mainz 05 showed up and there Eintracht put on a show. Starting with Branimir Hrgota in the first half. His separation to receive the ball at pace and put it in the net put momentum in their court. A red card meant 05ers were like a wounded beast and that’s were the show made its crescendo. A goal each by Hrgota and youngster Aymen Barkok combining together was beauty incarnate and the fans enjoyed the pre-Christmas treat.

That “A HA” Point

Whenever you face the big dogs in Bayern Munich you must have the best you have got out there because at the end of the day it might still not be enough. In a bouncing Waldstadion the fans pushed the team on as twice the team responded to being down a goal and getting back into it. First Szabolcs Huszti in the first half, he later was sent off. The second was while down to 10 men Marco Fabian chested home the equalizer.

Signing of the Season

Jesus Vallejo has been a revelation at the club. Despite being only brought in on loan this young defender has slotted well with David Abraham in the back three. His performances have been so consistent at 19 that with Pepe’s contract up at the end of the season Vallejo is considered a front runner for his replacement in the starting line up at Real Madrid.

Ruckrunde Prediction

Time and time again clubs fall off during the spring half of the season. This club could use the return of its long term injured players otherwise the academy prospects will be called upon to help out. While currently in fourth place a top eight finish would still be considered impressive considering the circumstances at the beginning of the season when there was an overhaul with little money available. Look for a 6th place finish and qualification for the Europa Leauge