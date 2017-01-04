Club America to receive Week 1 Bye in new Liga MX season

By: Jonny Rico

Although the 2016 Apertura champions, Tigres UANL were just crowned on Christmas Day, the new season of Liga MX is already upon us. The 2017 Clausura season is set to kickoff in Mexico on Friday Jan. 6 with the Veracruz hosting Club Queretaro.

Five games will follow on Saturday Jan. 7 and two on Sunday Jan. 8. The only two clubs which will not see any action in the first weekend of the new year will be Toluca FC and Club America. America have been granted a Week 1 bye by league officials due to its participation in the FIFA Club World Cup and Mexican League final during December.

Most teams in Liga MX last played a competitive match back on Nov. 18, 19 or 20 during the final match day of the 2016 Apertura regular season. The first two rounds of the playoffs were played between Nov. 23 and Dec. 4. Club America then embarked on the long travel to Japan where it played in three high intensity matches in the FIFA Club World Cup before coming back to Mexico to face the Apertura championship series against Tigres.

While Tigres also recently played in the Apertura final on Christmas, it did have an entire two weeks of rest while America played in Japan.

Club America’s first game of 2017 will be during Week 2 of the Clausura season on Jan. 15 when it visits Toluca FC.

LIGA MX 2017 CLAUSURA WEEK 1:

Friday, Jan. 6

Veracruz vs Club Queretaro – 7pm (Pacific) – Azteca America

Saturday, Jan. 7

Cruz Azul vs Club Necaxa – 3pm (Pacific) – Univision Deportes Network

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna – 5pm (Pacific) – Univision

Morelia vs Tijuana Xolos – 5pm (Pacific) – Azteca America

Club Leon vs Pachuca – 5:06pm (Pacific) – Galavision

Chivas Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM – 7:06pm (Pacific) – Univision

Sunday, Jan. 8

Toluca FC vs Atlas FC – 10am (Pacific) – Univision

Puebla FC vs CF Monterrey – 4pm (Pacific) – Univision Deportes Network

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Chiapas FC vs Club America – 6pm (Pacific)

GAME OF THE WEEK:

The highlight of Week 1 of will be the clash between Chivas Guadalajara and Pumas UNAM on Saturday evening. After leaving relegation troubles behind them, Chivas has made two playoff appearances and now look to start producing “Big Club” results and have their sights sets on championships.

Pumas UNAM had a decent first season with rookie manager Juan Francisco Palencia and will look to build on that start. In his first six months as manager, Palencia led Pumas to the quarterfinals of the Apertura season. Pumas were strongest at home but really struggled on the road. Week 1 will offer Pumas a chance to leave behind its road troubles against one of the stronger sides.

