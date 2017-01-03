USMNT: 2016 in pictures

Here are the positive notes from the United States Men’s National Team in 2016:

1.) We beat Ecuador.

2.) Christian Pulisic is actually pretty darn good.

3.) It turns out our players do look good in powdered blue.

Now that we have that out of the way it is time to be honest about the USMNT’S 2016 performance: it was dire. While their fourth place showing in the Copa America Centenario was nice it doesn’t wash away the 4-0 loss to Argentina. Consecutive losses against Mexico and Costa Rica at the tail end of the year may have resulted in the firing of Manager and Technical Director Jurgen Klinsmann (a plus for some) but it leaves the side in a very difficult spot for the remainder of World Cup Qualification. Oh, and they lost to Guatemala.

That being said, not all hope is lost for the United States in 2017. With Bruce Arena back as Manager and new exciting players like Pulisic, Darlington Nagbe, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jordan Morris expected to have a bigger role this season it appears that the USMNT’s best days are still ahead.

