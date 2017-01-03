Preseason starts in 20 days, but the New England Revolution haven’t signed a defender

Don’t look now, but the New England Revolution start preseason a mere 20 days from now and kick-off the 2017 campaign at Colorado in roughly 60 days, on March 4.

To say the Revs are currently ready to jump into competitive mode would be a gross overstatement. The roster still features huge, gaping holes, namely in defense, where the team lacks a true center back or any kind of meaningful depth.

On the plus side, the Revolution have added two new coaches to their ranks. One of them—former Revs and U.S. national team defender Carlos Llamosa—stands to provide a fresh set of eyes to a back line he helped bolster from 2002 to 2005.

But make no mistake: the Revolution’s lack of incoming transfers—particularly for their defense—is disconcerting. In 2016, New England conceded 54 goals, the sixth-most in the league and the third-most in the Eastern Conference, which is especially noteworthy when you consider they missed out on the playoffs because of goal differential.

Unless they’re actively negotiating with players they’ve scouted so far this off-season, the Revs will have to rush to fill out their roster in time for first kick. And that’s hardly ideal.

The Revs will likely bolster their back line at the Superdraft (they have one pick in the first, second, and fourth rounds and could certainly trade for more picks or a higher selection), but the talent available there will not be enough to satisfy all of their needs.

That’s because they need multiple defenders with serious competitive experience to be truly successful in 2017. With former captain and the 2013 MLS Defender of the year Jose Goncalves and team veteran Darrius Barnes not likely to return, there’s no excuse for the Revs to not add at least two experienced center backs.

The defense was always going to be the main area of focus heading into 2017, but other areas of the roster require attention, too. Depth in attack and goalkeeper is rather lopsided when compared to what’s confirmed heading into the new season for the back line, the wings, and in central midfield.

And so far, outside of re-signing midfielder Daigo Kobayashi, the Revs have been largely quiet.

Time to get busy.

