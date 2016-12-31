CONCACAF Bundesliga players half-term report

It is the end of the hinrunde in the Bundesliga and the winter break or winterpause has started. No better time to take stock at the players from the CONCACAF region playing in Germany.

Jamaica

It has been a very long time since there was a player from the Caribbean region. A grand total of three players in the history of the German federal league when English-born Jamaican international Michael Hector joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a year long loan.

10 appearances, half of those being substitutes, Hector has been useful in providing depth when need be. His match tying goal against Hertha Berlin is definitely his biggest moment of the season. Despite that his play has not been up to the level demanded by manager Niko Kovac and there is no telling if after this loan if he would continue at Eintracht after the end of this season. C

Mexico

Entering the 16-17 season there was massive talk that after a big 15-16 season Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez would be on the move. Instead he stayed and his struggles with scoring have only added to the woes of Bayer Leverkusen. In 23 matches he has seven goals but since October 1 has not been able to find the back of the net for either club or country. Should Chicharito find his grove the club will make a push to qualify for Europe next year. C-

Marco Fabian was signed in last season’s winter transfer window. He seemed to be a flop as he struggled with everything from the language to fitness. Being brought into the starting 11 against Bayer Leverkusen and scoring a goal and assisting on another he has been a fixture in the line-up for Eintracht Frankfurt ever since match day three. His passing abilities have been unleashed by Niko Kovac and his three goals and four assists in 14 matches show that there will be more to come from the Mexican international. A

USA

Timothy Chandler has had a fun 2016. Earning his critics playing for the USMNT but for Eintracht Frankfurt he has been a top notch player. Being used as a wing back Chandler has had some massive moments in the 16-17 Bundesliga season. Playing in all but one of all his club’s matches in cup and league with three assists earned himself a new contract until 2020. Frankfurt is currently in fourth in the table and likely to continue if Chandler continues to perform for club. A-

Fabian Johnson was expecting to continue to perform at the club level as he had for Andre Schubert in the previous campaign. Sadly Borussia Monchengladbach has failed to live up to expectations. Falling into the Bundesliga relegation scrap and merely being able to make the Europa League knockout phase. His Achilles injury limited him to 18 matches with two goals and two assists. Perhaps the second half will be much better. C

Julian Green looked to get his chance with Bayern Munich during the pre-season USA tour but it seemed a false dawn for the young international. Sadly there has not been an appearance in anything but the DFB Pokal, two appearances with a goal in his lone start in the second round. His recent transfer to second division Stuttgart should herald a change in his fortunes and perhaps instant promotion back to the Bundesliga for next season as part of a successful squad. D+

Aron Johannsson has had some indifferent success this year. After an injury plagued 15-16 season again injury briefly showed its head. Problem this time was that after the change in management the young American had some difficulty in getting back into the fold with Werder Bremen. Perhaps the second half of the season will fare better than a goal and assist in six league matches. C-

Alfredo Morales, until returning from injury, had only been used as a player off the bench. His seven substitutions in 10 league appearances enforce that. Since his return he has started three consecutive matches and even a goal. While the club is trying to get back to what ensured their survival last campaign he has made it known he wants to be back in the national scene. C+

Christian Pulisic has been one of the real exciting players in the Bundesliga. After a much heralded debut at the end of last season 16-17 has been better. Now he and Dortmund have much more in themselves than has been seen on the pitch. His impact of a goal and two assists at Ingolstadt to rescue a draw was something that will be one of the memorable moments of the campaign at seasons end. His stats read 18 matches, two goals, and five assists. A

Bobby Wood was just one of the big signings for HSV in the off season. After scoring in his first two matches Wood hit a dry spell as the club management changed hands. With two goals in his last two matches there looks to be reliance which will result in possible survival from this relegation fight that seems to always plague the Hamburg club in recent seasons. Hinrunde stats read 15 matches, six goals. B

John Anthony Brooks signed a new contract prior to this season and he has rewarded Hertha Berlin with some consistent play as the club finds itself in third after 16 matches. While two injuries have left him with only 13 appearances he is an immediate starter when available for Pal Dardai. Should the club reach Europe he will continue to be an impact player and there still remains the possibility that despite the recent contract extension that a club from the money league will be a calling. B+