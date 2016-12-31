Bayern at the Winterpause

Back when I did my Bayern Munich preview, I stated that it was Bayern’s title, which would be a fifth straight, to lose. The two possible hurdles to the title would be themselves and Dortmund. Of course, Dortmund are in 6th at the moment and 12 points behind (despite handing Bayern its only league loss), and it’s RB Leipzig who appeared to be the top challenger even topping the table for a few weeks while Bayern had one of their struggles. December 21st proved a reality check for Leipzig and it was Bayern who ended the Hinrunde on top for the sixth year running and by three points with the most goals scored (38) and the fewest shipped (9).

Bayern have had a few issues apart from complacency. Thomas Müller has scored just once in the last 14 league games. Some matches could have arguably been won by more had there been better finishing.

Bayern progressed as expected to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, but as a second-place team after away defeats to both Atletico Madrid and to FC Rostov. Some fans will feel that is somewhat mitigated by the fact that they drew Arsenal (again) in the knockout stage. The issues surrounding Julian Green and playing ended when the US international transferred to VfB Stuttgart as it was always going to be difficult finding time when you have Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, and now Joshua Kimmich in front of you. Speaking of Lewandowski (through 2021), Ribery (through 2018), and Rafinha (through 2018); they are all re-signed and will stay at Säbener Strasse. However, sources are telling ESPN FC that Carlo Ancelotti’s #2, Paul Clement is a favorite for the vacant Swansea City job. That will be something to keep an eye on.

I said that it was Bayern’s title to lose and one of the main hurdles to that fifth straight title would be themselves at the beginning of the season. After 16 matches, there’s little to deviate from that statement. RB Leipzig will likely continue to make a strong challenge, but teams like Hertha, Frankfurt, and Hoffenheim should not be ignored either. Bayern are still on course as they head into the Rückrunde, but it’s still up to Bayern to remain on course with just RB Leipzig in the rear-view mirror at the moment.