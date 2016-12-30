Houston Dynamo: 2016 in pictures

It would be fair to say that 2016 left a lot to be desired for the Houston Dynamo. Despite having a full season of Erick Cubo Torres and DaMarcus Beasley the Dynamo struggled in 2016. The club won just seven matches in 2016, lowest among all Major League Soccer sides. While the sacking of Owen Coyle did provide some respite for their defense (45 goals), their lack of scoring (39 goals-second lowest in MLS) doomed Houston to a last place showing in the Western Conference.

Not all hope is lost at BBVA Compass. With forward Mauro Manotas (six goals in 2016) coming back for a second season and miracle worker Wilmer Cabrera taking over as manager it appears that the Dynamo have plan to finally move beyond the Dominic Kinnear era,

In the meantime some of our best shots of the 2016 Houston Dynamo season courtesy of Victor Araiza, Diego Diaz, Corbin Elliott, Mark Hoffman, Hazel May, and Lyndsay Radnedge.