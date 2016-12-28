Real Salt Lake: 2016 in pictures

Real Salt Lake returned to the playoffs in 2016, but had an up-and-down season that ended in a disappointing defeat in the playoff knockout round. RSL’s attack, led by Yura Movsisyan and Joao Plata, was in excellent form early in the season but struggled later on. Aaron Maund, Justen Glad, and Demarr Phillips grew into solid starters in the back, improving as the season wore on. Ultimately, however, the season will be remembered for the team’s downward spiral throughout the autumn months, with Real plummeting in the Western Conference standings and squeaking into the playoffs in the sixth and final spot.