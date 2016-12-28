NYCFC: 2016 in pictures

2016 was a year of ups and downs for NYCFC. They ended the regular season in second in the Eastern Conference and made the playoffs for the first time. David Villa won MLS MVP and came very close to winning the Golden Boot as well with 23 goals in 2016. Frank Lampard proved why he was signed as a Designated Player and Jack Harrison burst onto the radar with some amazing goals. But it was also a year where they suffered a 7-0 home loss to the Red Bulls and could not find a way to beat the now-defunct New York Cosmos in the U.S. Open Cup.

But, all in all, 2016 was a bright year for the sophomore side. The team and Patrick Vieira brought a style of play and a winning attitude to the club that should be fun to watch as their chemistry grows in 2017.

So enjoy some of our best shots from our Prost Amerika photographers and let me know your thoughts on all things NYCFC on Twitter!