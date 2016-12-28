New York Red Bulls: 2016 in pictures

It was a tale of two seasons for the New York Red Bulls in 2016. After entering the season under much hype the club sputtered early losing six of their first seven matches and facing long and hard odds of getting back into the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.

But as they have proven so many times during coach Jessie Marsch’s tenure, the Red Bulls are a second half squad. Led by talisman striker Bradley Wright-Phillips, midfielders Sacha Kjlestan and Dax McCarty, and a rejuvenated Aurelien Collin the Red Bulls charged their way back to the top of the league standings (16-9-9, 57 points). Although their playoff run was cut short, a second consecutive Eastern Conference title and a dominant run in the CONCACAF Champions League (not to mention a USL Cup title for Red Bulls II) has supporters looking ahead to 2017 with hope.

Our photos from the Red Bulls 2016 season are courtesy of Scott Marsh and Corbin Elliott (final two shots).