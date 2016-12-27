Toronto FC 2017 in pictures

It only took ten years but finally Toronto FC reached the promise land. After many years of stops and starts, new plans and new ideas, The Reds finally put it all together in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Thanks to the effort of coach Greg Vanney, defenders Drew Moor and Justin Morrow, midfielder Michael Bradley, and some guys named Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Gionvinco Toronto FC won not just their first MLS Playoff match but made it all the way to the final. Although the end result of the final will likely sting for some time it will not take away from the quality results that got Toronto there.

Below our some Prost Amerika’s best shot from Toronto’s 2017 campaign. Please enjoy!