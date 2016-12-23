Prost interviews: Vancouver Whitecaps Kyle Greig

2016 was a pretty good year for Kyle Greig. The 26 year old forward from Stevens Point, Wisconsin signed with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in the winter and immediately became one of the top players in USL. He scored 11 goals for VWFC2 and helped push the young side to their first-ever winning record and their first-ever playoff appearance. In December, Greig signed a professional contract with the senior Whitecaps side after having made two appearances for them during the group stage of the 2016-2017 CONCACAF Champions League.

Earlier this week Prost Amerika had a chance to speak with Greig through email about his whirlwind season. He also talked about the changes that he is looking to make this offseason in preparation for the jump to MLS, his experience with Whitecaps FC 2, what it is like to play in the various levels of North American club soccer and the Cascadia Cup.

Prost: I know it has only been a couple of days but I have to ask: How does it feel to be on the Whitecaps MLS roster?

Kyle Greig: It feels great to be given an opportunity by an MLS club and I am very grateful. I’m excited for a new challenge by taking this step in my career and I hope to contribute as soon as possible.

The Whitecaps, like several other MLS sides, carry an affiliate club in USL. What has your experience been like making the transition from VWFC2 to the senior Whitecaps side? Are there a lot of similarities in training and coaching styles? Or is it a very different experience?

KG: The transition has been pretty smooth so far. I spent some time training with the first team last year during and after the USL season and I’m looking forward to being with the first team on a full time basis now and continuing my development. The club itself tries to operate in a similar fashion from the MLS to USL teams and down into the under-18’sand under-16s as well. This is probably why players can transition from one level to another fairly easily.

What was your favorite moment from the 2016 season? I would have to imagine beating your old club Oklahoma City would rank near the top.

KG: Beating OKC in the last game of the season and then during the playoffs was a memorable moment for me during the season. I would have to say playing the CONCACAF game against Sporting Kansas City in front of family and friends was the most memorable most for me. It is always special to play at home in front of those who have supported you for so long.

It seems that with players like yourself, Alphonso Davies, Kianz Froese, and Spencer Richey that the Whitecaps have managed to use USL as a way to develop players for the senior side. Can you give supporters a couple players on the VWFC2 roster to keep an eye on this upcoming season?

KG: Two players that I think people need to watch are Will Seymore (midfielder) and Sem De Wit (defender). These two were huge for us last year and will lead the team this upcoming season. Two younger guys to watch are Kadin Chung and Tommy Gardner. The fans should be really excited about these two for the future of the club and having come through the residency programs.

What is one particular aspect of your game that you are working on this offseason in preparation for the jump to MLS? Did playing in the CONCACAF Champions League against Sporting Kansas City give you a better idea as to what to expect at the next level?

KG: I think the most important things that I am working on are my strength and fitness. I know that making the jump to the MLS is going to demand more of both of these things, especially in the way that we are going to be asked to play.

You played college soccer at Benedictine and started your professional career in the PDL. If a player wanted to take the path that you took what advice would you give them?

KG: Playing at a smaller college is tough because you don’t get the press or attention to get noticed by professional clubs, so I would tell the player to stay after training to take advantage of the four years of college soccer to really get better. It’s some of the best years of your life so don’t look back and regret anything. I played PDL in the summer to stay fitness and make sure to stay sharp because three months away from soccer is too much.

Last question: The Whitecaps are the reigning Cascadia Cup champions. Will the title be coming back to Vancouver in 2017?

KG: As a player not from the Pacific Northwest, I can see how much that trophy means to the Vancouver fans. I know that we, as a team, will use that motivation in itself to make sure that the Cascadia Cup stays in Vancouver!