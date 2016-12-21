Bayern clip 10-man RB Leipzig’s wings

by Dan Gaichas

RB Leipzig got a harsh reality check on Wednesday going into the Winterpause as Bayern Munich thumped them, 3-0, in the last match before the New Year. Bayern enter the Winterpause three points clear of RB Leipzig and having scored the most goals in the Bundesliga (38) while allowing the fewest (9).

It was virtually all Bayern in this match and took just 17 minutes for them to take the lead. Philippe Lahm’s cross was struck onto the post by Robert Lewandowski, but Thiago was able to get a knee onto the ball to put it home. Eight minutes later, Naby Ketia cheaply gave away possession in his own half and Xabi Alonso beat Peter Gulacsi far post to double Bayern’s advantage.

RB Leipzig would go a man down at the half hour match when Emil Forsberg was sent off for clipping Lahm on a breakaway. It got worse for Leipzig before halftime as Gulacsi tripped Douglas Costa and Lewandowski converted the elfmeter for his 12th of the season.

Only bad finishing and saves by Gulacsi in the second half prevented Bayern from scoring any more, though Bayern could well have declared at three goals at this point with the points very much secure.

Earlier in the day, US international Julian Green transferred to Zweite side VfB Stuttgart. Stuttgart currently lie third on goal difference behind Hannover 96 and two points behind leaders Eintracht Braunschweig.

“Julian wants to have a new experience at a club where he’ll be a first-team regular,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “It was tricky at FC Bayern due to a lot of competition. I wish Julian all the best for the future. He always was a hard-working, reliable and very likeable player for FC Bayern.”

Green, who made two competitive appearances for FC Bayern in the DFB Cup this term, declared: “I joined Bayern’s U-15s and like everyone dreamed of being a pro, and I’ve made it. I’ve gained a lot of experience over the last three years. It was good, I’m glad about it and thankful. I took my time and tried everything. It’s over for me now I’ve decided for Stuttgart. I’ll set myself new goals with Stuttgart, and I’m looking forward to this challenge, especially to supporting VfB in the second half of the season to achieve promotion.”

It was always going to be toughing breaking into the squad give the plethora of talent of front such as Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robber, and now Joshua Kimmich. It only makes sense for Green to get some more first team playing time similar to Bobby Wood at Hamburg SV and Christian Pulisic at Dortmund. Green will join Stuttgart in the thick of a promotion battle back into the top flight come the New Year.

As for Bayern, their next match is in four weeks when the Ruckründe begins with a trip to SC Freiburg on Friday, January 20th at 1:30pm CT.