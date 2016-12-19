Bundesliga match day 15 round up

Bayern wins, Leipzig wins, a title race is on but perhaps will only feature two horses at the end of the 15 round of the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig set up their tilt with Bayern Munich in style as they defeated European challenging Hertha Berlin 2-0 at the Red Bull Arena.

Timo Werner put the hosts deservingly in front with a shot in and amongst a crowd five minutes before the half, which turned out to be the deciding goal. Willi Orban scored the second from a header to ensure that Berlin would be still in the race for a European place, just not for the title itself. The midweek visit to Munich is so tasty that the whole world will be watching as the clubs will be set for the winter break.

Borussia Dortmund was looking to steal more than one point from Hoffenheim but TSG had other ideas in a 2-2 thriller that leaves BVB in fifth place and the hosts in third place.

The match could not have gotten off to a bigger flyer as Mark Uth put the hosts up in the third minute. BVB Answered back quickly themselves via Mario Gotze in the 10th. It seemed the scales were again reversed as Sandro Wagner scored in the 20th to again put Hoffenheim up. Things went from bad to worse as Marco Reus was given his marching orders in the 41st. But leave it to the reigning African Player of the Year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score right after the half to level the match for the remainder. Spoils were shared and a big missed opportunity for both sides to move up the table.

It wasnt long ago FC Ingolstadt seemed dead and buried. But with the hire of Maik Walpurgis things have been brighter as the Bavarian side visited and came away with a victory over 10 men Bayer Leverkusen, 2-1.

Five matches and 10 points for Ingolstadt after only earning two previously. American Alfredo Morales put his side ahead in the 26th via a good header after being out with injury. Bayer was further handicapped when Charles Aranguiz was sent off to start the second half. It seemed salvation was found as Admir Mehmedi found an equalizer in the 63rd. But it wasn’t to be as Almog Cohen scored 10 minutes later prompting the home fans to jeer their club. Chicharito played another full 90 and still is without a goal.

Rest of the Bundesliga Action

Eintracht Frankfurt were surprised in their visit to Wolfsburg as the Wolves came away with a shock 1-0 win to give the home fans something to savor before the winter break.

Bayern Munich kept pace with Leipzig in winning at managerless Darmstadt. 1-0 via Douglas Costa to set up a massive mid week match against RB Leipzig.

FC Koln cannot catch a break as despite the opposition’s injury woes earned just a point at Werder Bremen 1-1. The Billy Goats are just outside the European places and Bremen outside relegation.

Earlier in the week FC Augsburg fired their manager. This disruption however did not prevent them from coming away victorious at home to Borussia Monchengladbach. Andre Schubert’s time with the Foals seems to be drawing to and end after a performance like that.

Schalke missed out on gaining ground on the clubs in the European places. A 1-1 draw with SC Freiburg in the home finale of the hinrunde.

Mainz 05 set up a fun midweek match against rivals Eintracht Frankfurt as they dispatched HSV 3-1. American Bobby Wood scored his first league goal since week 2 for Hamburg.

Player of the Week:

Danny Latza. Scoring a hat trick to get your team the win is a nice way to end a three match losing run right before facing the big rival.