Costa wonder strike downs Darmstadt

by Dan Gaichas

Once again, Bayern made hard work of things against a seemingly inferior opponent, but a Douglas Costa wonder strike on 71 minutes was all that Bayern needed to defeat the now-bottom club Darmstadt, 1-0, at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor. Bayern return to the top of the Bundesliga on goal difference over RB Leipzig while Darmstadt suffer their eighth straight loss in all competitions.

Despite 79% possession, Bayern found it difficult to breach Michael Esser’s goal while Darmstadt were firm defensively and nearly took the lead in the 58th minute with Mario Vrancic striking a free kick wide. In the 71st minute, Douglas Costa curled a 30-yard shot off the underside of the crossbar and in for a Goal of the Year candidate and what would be the only goal of the match.

Manuel Neuer was forced into a double save seven minutes later. First, Jerome Gondorf shot a free kick parried away and then Peter Niemeyer’s header was not strong enough to beat Neuer.

Bayern held on for the three points and will be top of the table for their top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday against RB Leipzig (1:30pm CT, FS1).

“We’re relieved of course, we’ve taken three crucial points,” said keeper Manuel Neuer. “Our display in the first half in particular wasn’t typical of FC Bayern. We didn’t have the pace and precision, we lacked all that today.”

They will need a better performance at the Allianz against high-flying Leipzig on Wednesday to stay top going into the Winterpause.