Rapids Sign Pablo Mastroeni for Three More Years

Colorado Rapids Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni signed a new contract on Thursday to continue coaching the club through the 2019 MLS season.

Mastroeni’s contract was set to expire at the end of the year but after an impressive 2016 season that saw the Rapids finish second in the Supporter’s Shield standings as well as reach the Western Conference Finals, the Rapids organization was happy to extend the former Colorado midfielder’s contract.

“Over the course of his managerial career, Pablo has proven that he is one of the top young head coaches in the league,” said Rapids President Tim Hinchey. “We are delighted with his ongoing development and the level of commitment that he has shown towards this organization. We’re looking forward to the continued success of the club under his leadership.”

Mastroeni’s first two years in charge of the Rapids were rocky, to say the least. In 2015 Colorado finished dead last in the Western Conference and their anemic offense only managed to score 33 goals in 34 games. 2016 was Mastroeni’s last chance to impress and he did just that, leading Colorado to a 15-6-13 record. The Rapids finished with 58 points, the highest total in the team’s 20 year history and they were just the fifth MLS history team to ever complete the regular season without losing a match at home.

Many people believed Mastroeni was the front runner for MLS Coach of the Year after he orchestrated Colorado’s incredible turn around and guided the Rapids to within reaching distance of the MLS CUP Final. Pablo ultimately missed out as Oscar Pareja, who coached FC Dallas to the Supporter’s Shield title as well as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup won the 2016 coaching honor.

There were rumors that Mastroeni might not be offered a second contract and there were even whispers that Mastroeni might join Bruce Arena’s coaching staff with the U.S. Men’s National Team. Mastroeni played for the Men’s National team during Arena’s first run in charge of the U.S. and even finished his playing career being coached by Arena with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Those rumors never came to fruition and Mastroeni was pleased to extend his stay with the Rapids saying “I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of this organization, both as a player and now as a head coach. I appreciate the trust and confidence demonstrated by the Kroenkes – and am eager to get back to work to prepare for another successful campaign. With the help of my coaching staff we have been able to transform the culture of this organization and I’m very excited about the direction in which this club is headed.”

Mastoeni will have to get to work without Jermaine Jones in the burgundy and white after Colorado traded Jones’ rights to LA Galaxy earlier in the week. Colorado also has several players out of contract and have not exercised options on Sean St.Ledger, Marco Pappa, Zach Pfeffer and Conor Doyle. Rapids President Tim Hinchey commented that “Despite not picking up their options, the club will remain in discussions with some of the players about a possible return.” Winger Sebastien Le Toux is also out of contract and is eligible for free agency.

A busy off-season lies ahead, but with the managerial position figured out Colorado is ready to plunge forward as they look to improve on what was a stellar 2016 season.