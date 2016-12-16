Bundesliga match day 15 preview

Another coach feels the axe, the Champions League and Europa League draws made, and a second to last chance to set up for a fun Winterpause. That and more in the Bundesliga weekend preview.

So the two draws were made and five of the seven Bundesliga clubs who started a European campaign are in the knockout rounds. In the Champions League Bayern Munich sent alarm bells a ringing when they were drawn with Arsenal of London, whom they beat in recent knockout rounds, history is on their side indeed. Bayer Leverkusen was drawn with last years runner ups Atletico Madrid, who knocked them out two years ago at the same stage so can you say payback? And Borussia Dortmund landed Benfica. The last time they met was in the old European Cup of 63-64 where Dortmund won leg two 5-0 to win the tie.

In the Europa League Mainz and Hertha Berlin were dumped out at different points and Schalke did the opposite as they thoroughly won their group and were rewarded with a rather straight forward draw with struggling Greek side PAOK. Borussia Monchengladbach will accept the Europa League as they missed out on the Champions League knockout round by their own actions drew a toughie with Fiorentina of Italy.

A coach has left again. FC Augsburg is in 13th place and yet it was not enough and Dirk Schuster is out of a job. Each of the six bottom teams has fired their coach and if there was one unexpected firing it is this. After Markus Weinzierl performed miracles to keep the club not only up but made the Europa League last season making the knockout stage. The fact is Schuster kept up Darmstadt on no money what so ever and with Augsburg he at least had some cash from the club’s European adventure but the board did not like the new man and now he is available for the club with enough ambition to bring him in.

Wolfsburg is at the breaking point. Klaus Alof, the sporting director, is now out on his ear. Fired amidst talk of the club getting funding cut by 30% and with a relegation battle this club is on a real knife edge. The Volkswagen company is experiencing serious ramifications and it has shaken all. This club does not have what is needed to return should the club be relegated. Their fan base is very small, and if funds are severely cut the players will bounce and there will be nobody to help them out.

Matches of the Week

Hoffenheim weathered the storm in Frankfurt to a 0-0 draw. Now they welcome Borussia Dortmund in a match that is as pivotal as you could ask for. Marco Reus has been on fire for BVB and in this battle of the stars it is a question if he provides some more magic. The counterpart in Sandro Wagner takes the anger of the crowd and harnesses it for his own. A real big match starting us off this week.

RB Leipzig is returning home after having their unbeaten start ended by Ingolstadt last weekend. In Hertha Berlin there is a real test as the club looks to end the hinrunde on a high note. For Berlin, they are so good at scoring when presented with opportunities but the question is what happens if Vedad Ibesivic does not score.

Schalke 04 will be in good spirits after earning themselves a favorable draw in the Europa League, a competition they could make a very deep run in. Against SC Freiburg they have an opposition who is capable to win the big matches and play in a not stop one style way. That being said Schalke could seriously open up the Black Forest club and will provide good watching.

Bundesliga on Fox

Friday starts us off with a big match on FS1 as BVB visits Hoffenheim

Saturday is a nice early slate of three interesting matches. A top of the table match between RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin on FS1, FS2 has Mainz 05 and HSV, and Fox Soccer Plus has FC Augsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Saturday late match, traditional topspiel, has Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg on Fox Soccer Plus.

Sunday doubleheader starts off with champions Bayern Munich visiting Darmstadt on FS2, this is immediately followed by Bayer Leverkusen and FC Ingolstadt