MLS Cup Preview: Toronto FC v Seattle Sounders

By Toby Dunkelberg

December 10th has finally arrived, and with it the end of the 2016 MLS season, and the 2016 MLS Cup Final. The Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC will face off on the chilly confines of BMO Field in front of 36,000 freezing fans screaming their lungs out.

The two teams employ drastically different formations with Toronto having transitioned to a 3-5-2 late in the season to great success. In a similar vein, Seattle switched up their tactics midseason when Brian Schmetzer replaced Sigi Schmid at the helm. The long time assistant coach immediately implemented a 4-2-3-1 and just like with Toronto it was met with improved results and a long playoff run.

Soccer’s a game of 11v11 and each position group is integral to a winning performance. With that in mind let’s take a look at the positional matchups in this game.

Goalkeeper – Seattle

Clint Irwin and Stefan Frei are both above average MLS goalkeepers. Irwin’s a fine keeper who’s been steady for Toronto this year. On the other hand Frei’s singlehandedly kept Seattle in games this playoffs. And there’s an argument to be made that without Frei the Sounders wouldn’t be in the Cup Final today.

Backline – Seattle

Defense has been one of the major strengths for Seattle this year. Throughout the first half of the season when the Sounders struggled to get points their defense remained steady. With the return of Roman Torres that defense has gotten even better. Torres and Marshall are almost unbeatable in the air and physically. They are prone to getting beat by speed but a combination of their speed and help from Tyrone Mears and Joevin Jones usually makes up for it.

Because of Toronto’s shape they play a three man backline, Eriq Zavaleta, Drew Moor and Nick Hagglund. Moor’s the headliner, often making up for Zavaleta and Hagglund’s errors playing in something akin to a sweeper role. The only issue is Moor’s not that fast, but Zavaleta and Hagglund more than make up for that. As a unit though their still prone to errors. As a result of the 3-5-2 system they’re often left alone against counter attacks.

The edge has to go to Seattle.

Midfield – Defensive to Seattle – Offense to Toronto

Both teams employ a five man midfield making for a crowded middle of the park. Finding space should prove difficult. For the Sounders Alonso and Roldan have proven to be an apt defensive mid pairing. Clogging lanes in front of the centerbacks, and generally wrecking any offensive play up the middle.

Toronto’s looked vulnerable at times defensively. Their midfields tendency to focus on attacking first leads to situations where they leave the backline unshielded. We don’t have to look very far for evidence either, with both of the Montreal games showing their vulnerability. Piatti and the rest of Montreal’s attack as able to find time and space in between Toronto’s bands and they exploited it to the tune of five goals over two games. So defensively the midfield goes to Seattle.

Toronto does have the edge offensively. While Seattle’s midfield’s looked threatening it far too often looks like the Lodeiro show with Valdez and Morris just waiting for runs. Toronto does a much better job of creating goals. Just look at their playoff run so far. In both of their last playoff series they scored seven goals, which is simply unheard of in post-season play.

Forward – Toronto

If you look at current form there’s no better player forward than Jozy Altidore. While Nelson Valdez and Jordan Morris have been doing better in recent games, there’s simply no beating the production of Altidore and Giovinco.

Consensus – Also a toss up

Seattle played a 3-5-2 before when Dallas decided to roll it out in the first leg of their playoff series. It didn’t work well, to the tune of a 3-0 loss. But that was a Dallas team adapting to and learning the 3-5-2 on the fly. Toronto has played the formation for months and will surely put up a much better fight. The players know their duties, and they’ve adapted their thinking so that there’s no hesitation anymore.

Toronto meanwhile has been on fire. Their midfield and attacking prowess has covered up their shaky backline time and time again. Micheal Bradly, Jozy Altidore, and Giovinco. Not to mention that Toronto’s playing at home in front of all their fans. The sample size if obviously a little small but the MLS Cup does tend to favor the home team.

Both sides have big strengths, it’s just a matter of who shows up on gameday.

Seattle Sounders 2 – 2 Toronto FC

The winner will score late in extra time. But it could be either one