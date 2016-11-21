Sounders vs Rapids Western Conference Finals Preview by Chris Brown

The Western Conference Finals are finally here after the long international break and Tuesday night sees Colorado Rapids travel to Seattle to take on the Sounders at CenturyLink Field.

Colorado entered the post-season as the second place team in the West and had a first round bye. In the Western Conference Semi-Finals Colorado defeated LA Galaxy on penalty kicks after two legs and half an hour of extra time weren’t enough to separate the two sides.

Seattle defeated Sporting KC in the one game knockout round through a Nelson Valdez goal and then impressively beat the Supporter’s Shield and U.S. Open Cup Champions, FC Dallas, 4-1 on aggreate over two legs.

Colorado and Seattle played twice before in MLS this season. The first time they met was on April 23rd at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park and Colorado came away with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Jermaine Jones, Luis Solignac and Kevin Doyle, while Jordan Morris scored Seattle’s lone goal. The two teams met again on May 21st, in Seattle and Colorado again claimed all three points after Axel Sjoberg headed in the only goal of the match.

Since those two springtime meetings a lot has changed for both clubs, but mainly for Seattle. The Sounders moved on from longtime coach Sigi Schmidt and appointed Brian Schmetzer as head coach, a title that was only recently made permanent. Seattle also acquired Nicolas Lodeiro, whose play helped pull Seattle up into playoff contention, and ultimately fourth place in the Western Conference.

Supporter’s for both clubs went into the international break hoping and praying that no one would pick up an injury while serving with their countries, and for Rapids fans that hope came crashing down in the 40th minute of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s loss to Mexico on November 11th. Tim Howard had to be subbed off after he appeared to pick up a groin injury and Colorado fans worst fears were realized as it was announced that Howard had fractured a bone in his adductor and would require season ending surgery, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Howard underwent surgery on Thursday and posted on social media that the surgery had been a success.

Rapids backup keeper Zac MacMath will play in goal against Seattle and is a fantastic option for Pablo Matroeni to turn to. MacMath played the first half of the season in goal for the Rapids before Tim Howard arrived during the summer transfer window in July, and MacMath’s form over the first half of 2016 was excellent.

Colorado is also contending with injuries to their breakout star Shkelzen Gashi who twisted his ankle shortly after scoring the amazing goal against LA that leveled the aggregate score at one goal each. Pablo Mastroeni revealed that while Gashi is recovering quicker than he thought possible but the Rapids would be without the Albanian international for the first leg against Seattle, but are hopeful to have Gashi back to make an impact in the second match, played in Colorado on November 30th.

Marco Pappa is also dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, but will hope to play against his former team.

The Sounders have some injury problems as well. Besides losing arguably their best player in Clint Dempsey in late September due to an irregular heartbeat issue, Seattle is most likely without Rookie of the Year Jordan Morris who is recovering from a hamstring injury. In a phone press conference last week Brian Schmetzer said that Morris is recovering well, saying “everyday he’s [Morris] a little better,” and “if he’s healthy he’ll play.” Andreas Ivanschitz and Alvaro Fernandez are also recovering from knocks. Roman Torres missed out on the second leg against FC Dallas but played the full 90 minutes in Panama’s World Cup Qualifier against Mexico on November 15th.

The biggest x-factor on the field for either team will be Nicolas Loderio, who has made an enormous impact since arriving in Seattle on July 27th. Loderio’s creativity and ability to both pick out important passes and score goals has propelled Seattle to where they are now and could be the key to getting through a stout Rapids defense. Loderio was named MLS newcomer of the year after scoring four goals and notching 8 assists in just 13 matches with the Sounders and the Uruguayan may draw extra attention from the Rapid defense.

For Colorado the play of Jermaine Jones may decide if they move on or not. Early in the season Jones played as a creative number ten, a position unusual for Jones, and excelled. Jones still played to his strengths in that role, becoming a disruptive defender further up the pitch while also playing smart passes that allowed Colorado build and maintain possession. Jones has only played twice for the Rapids since missing over three months with an LCL injury to his left knee, and hasn’t been deployed in that same role… yet. With Gashi out with injury Pablo Mastroeni may elect to have Kevin Doyle resume his role as striker and play Badji on the wing because of his exceptional pace. If that’s the case, then Jermaine Jones, sitting in front of Michael Azira and Sam Cronin, could reprise the role that brought Colorado so much success early in 2016.

Look for Colorado to play cagy defensive football, especially in the first leg. Pablo Mastroeni hinted that his team would come out looking to attack, noting the importance of an away goal, but Colorado won’t make the same mistake that FC Dallas made. If Colorado could come away with a draw and wait for reinforcement Shkelzen Gashi, Pablo and the Rapids would take that option any day.